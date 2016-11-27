Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Randazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their residency with Does Not Apply
Rebecca Randazzo works at
Locations
Patricia Lampugnale, LLC31 Sycamore St Ste 201, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-0629
ProHealth Physicians of Glastonbury350 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Changing my health provider to Rebecca was the best decision I have ever made. She listens intently on what I tell her, she honors my approach to health care. Since she has been my PCP, I am off almost all medications I was taking, I am finally sleeping at least 8 hours per night. I was on approximately five medications when I started. I am down to two and almost down to one. She has a holistic approach, working with me as a whole person, not just my physical ailments. I am grateful to her!
About Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1801123849
Education & Certifications
- Does Not Apply
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Assumption College
