Rebecca Russo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Russo, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rebecca Russo, FNP-C
Rebecca Russo, FNP-C is an Urology Specialist in Plainfield, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Rebecca Russo's Office Locations
- 1 584 Norwich Rd, Plainfield, CT 06374 Directions (860) 564-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Windham Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Russo?
About Rebecca Russo, FNP-C
- Urology
- English
- 1093119216
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Russo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.