Rebecca Schultz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Schultz, PA-C
Overview
Rebecca Schultz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hot Springs, AR.
Rebecca Schultz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Family Medicine1 Mercy Ln Ste 500, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 622-6500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Schultz?
Rebecca has been helping me through my struggles for over 1 year. She and her staff have been friendly, responsive, and prompt. Staff member, Liz, has communicated in a timely and professional manner. Rebecca has referred me to professionals to address good allergies, I didn’t even know I had. She has referred me to other professionals to help me find answers. Appointments are easy to make and reschedule, when needed. I highly recommend her.
About Rebecca Schultz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760957351
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Schultz accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Schultz works at
Rebecca Schultz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.