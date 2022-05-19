See All Physicians Assistants in Hot Springs, AR
Rebecca Schultz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rebecca Schultz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hot Springs, AR. 

Rebecca Schultz works at CHI St. Vincent Family Medicine in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Family Medicine
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 500, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 622-6500
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2022
    Rebecca has been helping me through my struggles for over 1 year. She and her staff have been friendly, responsive, and prompt. Staff member, Liz, has communicated in a timely and professional manner. Rebecca has referred me to professionals to address good allergies, I didn’t even know I had. She has referred me to other professionals to help me find answers. Appointments are easy to make and reschedule, when needed. I highly recommend her.
    Very Happy With Care — May 19, 2022
    Photo: Rebecca Schultz, PA-C
    About Rebecca Schultz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760957351
