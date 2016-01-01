Dr. Rebecca Schwartzberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Schwartzberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Schwartzberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Schwartzberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartzberg?
About Dr. Rebecca Schwartzberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1417061565
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzberg works at
Dr. Schwartzberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.