Rebecca Smith-Sealy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP
Overview of Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP
Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Rebecca Smith-Sealy works at
Rebecca Smith-Sealy's Office Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Dermatology Associates5310 Homestead Rd NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 872-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Smith-Sealy?
About Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346614591
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Smith-Sealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Smith-Sealy works at
Rebecca Smith-Sealy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Smith-Sealy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Smith-Sealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Smith-Sealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.