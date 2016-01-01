See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP

Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Rebecca Smith-Sealy works at ALBUQUERQUE DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Smith-Sealy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albuquerque Dermatology Associates
    5310 Homestead Rd NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 872-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Treatment
Skin Surgery
Skin Tag Removal
Acne Treatment
Skin Surgery
Skin Tag Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Rebecca Smith-Sealy, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346614591
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Rebecca Smith-Sealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Smith-Sealy works at ALBUQUERQUE DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Rebecca Smith-Sealy’s profile.

    Rebecca Smith-Sealy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Smith-Sealy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Smith-Sealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Smith-Sealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

