Rebecca Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Shaw
Overview of Rebecca Shaw
Rebecca Shaw is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Rebecca Shaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Rebecca Shaw's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Wilmington, Delaware3105 Limestone Rd Ste 301, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 918-6331
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Shaw?
About Rebecca Shaw
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316572902
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Shaw works at
Rebecca Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.