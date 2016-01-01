See All Counselors in Fort Myers, FL
Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC

Counseling
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Phoenix.

Rebecca Sinclair works at Beyond Barriers, Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beyond Barriers Inc
    3049 Cleveland Ave Unit 170, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 839-3907

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114475589
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Argosy University/Phoenix
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Sinclair works at Beyond Barriers, Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Rebecca Sinclair’s profile.

    Rebecca Sinclair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Sinclair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Sinclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Sinclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

