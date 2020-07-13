See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Rebecca Smith, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Smith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. 

Rebecca Smith works at Henrico Cardiology Associates - Forest Avenue in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henrico Cardiology Associates - Forest Avenue
    7603 Forest Ave Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 346-2070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Excellent Doctors, service and care. Would highly recommend.
    Mike Deeb — Jul 13, 2020
    Photo: Rebecca Smith, NP
    About Rebecca Smith, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1144234337
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Smith works at Henrico Cardiology Associates - Forest Avenue in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Rebecca Smith’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Rebecca Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

