Rebecca Souza, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Souza, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clovis, CA. 

Rebecca Souza works at Saint Agnes Care in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avecinia
    2006 Shaw Ave Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-5880

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Rebecca Souza, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1144277724
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Souza, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Souza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Souza works at Saint Agnes Care in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Rebecca Souza’s profile.

Rebecca Souza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Souza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

