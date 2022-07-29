Rebecca Souza, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Souza, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Souza, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clovis, CA.
Rebecca Souza works at
Locations
-
1
Avecinia2006 Shaw Ave Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 450-5880
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Souza?
Very helpful! Good follow up! Well informed! Listens!
About Rebecca Souza, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1144277724
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Souza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rebecca Souza using Healthline FindCare.
Rebecca Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Souza works at
Rebecca Souza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.