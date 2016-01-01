See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Rebecca Stephens, CRNP

Gynecology
4.5 (214)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Rebecca Stephens, CRNP

Rebecca Stephens, CRNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Rebecca Stephens works at Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebecca Stephens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    833 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 214 ratings
    Patient Ratings (214)
    5 Star
    (164)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Rebecca Stephens, CRNP

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1942534433
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Stephens, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Stephens works at Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Rebecca Stephens’s profile.

    214 patients have reviewed Rebecca Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

