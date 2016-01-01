Rebecca Torres accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Torres, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rebecca Torres, FNP-C
Rebecca Torres, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Rebecca Torres works at
Rebecca Torres' Office Locations
Mountain Park Health Center6601 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85033 Directions (602) 243-7277
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Rebecca Torres, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164995643
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Torres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.