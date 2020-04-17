Rebecca Urso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Urso, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Urso, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Rebecca Urso works at
Locations
Sobel Family Medicine4550 E Bell Rd Ste 114, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 996-6668
- Aetna
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Becky is awesome. She takes care of my 2 parents and super sweet!
About Rebecca Urso, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356474506
Rebecca Urso accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Urso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Rebecca Urso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Urso.
