Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Lake Mary, FL. 

Dr. Villar works at Villar Neuropsychology, LLC in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Villar Neuropsychology, LLC
    1355 S International Pkwy Ste 2471, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 906-8843
  2. 2
    2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 906-8843

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174862882
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villar works at Villar Neuropsychology, LLC in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Villar’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

