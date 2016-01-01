See All Psychologists in Charlotte, NC
Rebecca Weisenthal

Psychology
2.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Rebecca Weisenthal is a Psychologist in Charlotte, NC. 

Rebecca Weisenthal works at Garrison Coulseling Services Pllc in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garrison Coulseling Services Pllc
    1945 J N Pease Pl Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 604-2325
  2. 2
    Anderson Counseling and Consulting Group Pllc
    1923 J N Pease Pl Ste 104, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 604-2325
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Rebecca Weisenthal

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124293824
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Weisenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Weisenthal works at Garrison Coulseling Services Pllc in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Rebecca Weisenthal’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rebecca Weisenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Weisenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Weisenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Weisenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

