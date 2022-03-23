Dr. Rebecca West, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca West, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca West, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. West works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Psychological Services, PLLC2552 Poplar Ave Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38112 Directions (901) 634-5363
-
2
West Psychological Services, PLLC2600 Poplar Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38112 Directions (901) 359-9499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. West?
My Grandson absolutely loves Dr. West, the service rendered has been excellent. I am very pleased with the service we have received and Dr. West professionalism.
About Dr. Rebecca West, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760728604
Education & Certifications
- University of Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.