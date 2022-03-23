See All Clinical Psychologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Rebecca West, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.4 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rebecca West, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN. 

Dr. West works at West Psychological Services, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Psychological Services, PLLC
    2552 Poplar Ave Ste 500, Memphis, TN 38112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 634-5363
  2. 2
    West Psychological Services, PLLC
    2600 Poplar Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 359-9499

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 23, 2022
    My Grandson absolutely loves Dr. West, the service rendered has been excellent. I am very pleased with the service we have received and Dr. West professionalism.
    Mrs. Robertson — Mar 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca West, PHD
    About Dr. Rebecca West, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760728604
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Memphis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca West, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. West works at West Psychological Services, PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. West’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

