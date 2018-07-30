Dr. Rebecca Wiegers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiegers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Wiegers, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Wiegers, PHD
Dr. Rebecca Wiegers, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Wiegers works at
Dr. Wiegers' Office Locations
Bryan Bass-riley Licensed Professional Counselor LLC3825 Northern Pike Ste 202, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 480-7325
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rebecca Wiegers is a top-notch doctor who puts her patients first, above everything else. Dr. Wiegers is authentic, and she is truly there to help her patients in a world where that is difficult, if not impossible to find. I cannot say enough about how Dr. Wiegers has helped me to navigate the most difficult time of my life. The combination of her advanced skills, expansive knowledge, compassion, and unwavering support is something that is to be commended. I highly recommend Dr. Wiegers.
About Dr. Rebecca Wiegers, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiegers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiegers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiegers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiegers works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiegers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiegers.
