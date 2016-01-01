Rebecca Willenborg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Willenborg, FNP
Overview of Rebecca Willenborg, FNP
Rebecca Willenborg, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Willenborg's Office Locations
- 1 3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 733-7977
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Willenborg?
About Rebecca Willenborg, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861653800
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Willenborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Willenborg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Willenborg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Willenborg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Willenborg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.