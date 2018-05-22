Rebeka Copley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebeka Copley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebeka Copley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebeka Copley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV.
Rebeka Copley works at
Locations
-
1
Huntington Behavioral Health1415 6th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 523-1142
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Bekka is the best.... she takes time with her pts. She provides excellent care!!
About Rebeka Copley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376090050
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebeka Copley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rebeka Copley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebeka Copley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebeka Copley works at
11 patients have reviewed Rebeka Copley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebeka Copley.
