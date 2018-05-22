See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntington, WV
Rebeka Copley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebeka Copley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, WV. 

Rebeka Copley works at Huntington Behavioral Health in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Behavioral Health
    1415 6th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 523-1142
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2018
    Bekka is the best.... she takes time with her pts. She provides excellent care!!
    Holly in Huntington Wv — May 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebeka Copley, APRN
    About Rebeka Copley, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1376090050
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebeka Copley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebeka Copley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebeka Copley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebeka Copley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebeka Copley works at Huntington Behavioral Health in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Rebeka Copley’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Rebeka Copley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebeka Copley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebeka Copley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebeka Copley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

