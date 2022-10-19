See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Rebekah Drahota, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.6 (17)
Rebekah Drahota, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Rebekah Drahota works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 19, 2022
    I have never had a healthcare provider so incredibly compassionate, understanding, and resourceful. I have been very proud to have Rebekah and her team partner with me on keeping me healthy.
    Jerry L. — Oct 19, 2022
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912339698
    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Rebekah Drahota has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebekah Drahota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebekah Drahota works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Rebekah Drahota’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Rebekah Drahota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebekah Drahota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebekah Drahota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebekah Drahota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

