Rebekah Herrick, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebekah Herrick, PA-C is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebekah Herrick?
I totally trust her knowledge and expertise. She listened and was a great care provider. So sorry she left my primary care providers office. I will miss her.
About Rebekah Herrick, PA-C
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912450081
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
