Rebekah Herrick, PA-C

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (1)
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebekah Herrick, PA-C is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Rebekah Herrick works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 28, 2019
    I totally trust her knowledge and expertise. She listened and was a great care provider. So sorry she left my primary care providers office. I will miss her.
    — Dec 28, 2019
    Photo: Rebekah Herrick, PA-C
    About Rebekah Herrick, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1912450081
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebekah Herrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebekah Herrick works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Rebekah Herrick’s profile.

    Rebekah Herrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebekah Herrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebekah Herrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebekah Herrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

