Rebekah Johnson, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rebekah Johnson, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. 

Rebekah Johnson works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    1594 Freedom Boulevard Florence Medical Pavilion C, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Rebekah Johnson, FNP-BC

    Family Medicine
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1770089823
    • 1770089823
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

