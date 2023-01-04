See All Nurse Practitioners in Fredericksburg, VA
Rebekka Miller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Rebekka Miller, NP

Rebekka Miller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Rebekka Miller works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rebekka Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    National Spine & Pain Centers
    411b Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 368-3917
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Bekka Miller actually cares about her patients. She listens more, speaks less and asks questions related to controlling pain than any other pain management medical professional I have encountered.
    Aaron Vaughn — Jan 04, 2023
    Photo: Rebekka Miller, NP
    About Rebekka Miller, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154975977
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebekka Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebekka Miller accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rebekka Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebekka Miller works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Rebekka Miller’s profile.

    Rebekka Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebekka Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebekka Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebekka Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

