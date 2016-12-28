Reda Bassaly, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reda Bassaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Reda Bassaly, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Reda Bassaly, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Franklin Pierce University.
Reda Bassaly works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 840, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3778
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and friendly manner. Cared enough to check on me the next day and follow up with any questions. I would definitely like a PCP who was like this.
About Reda Bassaly, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1043551930
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Pierce University
Frequently Asked Questions
Reda Bassaly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Reda Bassaly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reda Bassaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Reda Bassaly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reda Bassaly.
