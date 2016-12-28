See All Physicians Assistants in Portland, OR
Reda Bassaly, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Reda Bassaly, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Reda Bassaly, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Franklin Pierce University.

Reda Bassaly works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine West
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 840, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-3778
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Reda Bassaly?

    Dec 28, 2016
    Very caring and friendly manner. Cared enough to check on me the next day and follow up with any questions. I would definitely like a PCP who was like this.
    JulesB in Portland, OR — Dec 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Reda Bassaly, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Reda Bassaly, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Reda Bassaly to family and friends

    Reda Bassaly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Reda Bassaly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Reda Bassaly, PA-C.

    About Reda Bassaly, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043551930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Franklin Pierce University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Reda Bassaly, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reda Bassaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Reda Bassaly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Reda Bassaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Reda Bassaly works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Reda Bassaly’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Reda Bassaly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reda Bassaly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reda Bassaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reda Bassaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Reda Bassaly, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.