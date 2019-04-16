Redonda Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Redonda Marshall, APRN
Overview of Redonda Marshall, APRN
Redonda Marshall, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO.
Redonda Marshall works at
Redonda Marshall's Office Locations
Boone Health Boone Medical Group Central1605 E Broadway Ste 110, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-8130
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Redonda is an amazing PCP. She is VERY thorough and absolutely love how caring she is about my health and my daughter as well. I highly recommend her. She helps me see my care in a different light and is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate.
About Redonda Marshall, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275599615
Redonda Marshall accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
