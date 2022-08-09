Reena John has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Reena John, APN
Offers telehealth
Reena John, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Reena John works at
Good Samaritan LLC3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 796-8500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Interested in my questions, takes her time to explain. Very professional and personable.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801042528
