Reena Panchal, LPC

Counseling
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Reena Panchal, LPC is a Counselor in Bridgewater, NJ. 

Reena Panchal works at Perspectives Counseling Group, LLC in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perspectives Counseling Group, LLC
    350 Grove St Ste 206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 393-2725

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2022
    I had an absolutely wonderful experience with Dr. Panchal and her staff (Leslie was awesome!!!) The office setting was quiet, calm and extremely comfortable. I immediately felt at ease with Dr. Panchal from the moment she walked into the room and said "hello". We had quite a few sessions in the office, and due to the pandemic, virtual sessions were put into play and these talks really helped with getting me through that, plus being able to enter large congested settings after teaching me several coping mechanisms to apply. She advised me to not be upset if it takes longer than I want it to. I still apply these coping strategies to this day and offer them to my sons and others that I know struggle with the same issues. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Panchel for counseling services!!!
    Debi — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Reena Panchal, LPC
    About Reena Panchal, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710306121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

