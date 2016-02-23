Dr. Chapman III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rees Chapman III, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rees Chapman III, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dahlonega, GA.
Locations
- 1 889 Wimpy Mill Rd Ste 2A, Dahlonega, GA 30533 Directions (706) 864-0695
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had a solid experience attending Dr. Chapman's sessions particularly Bipolar Treatment. It was useful going in depth in our discussions normally in the presence of his dogs which made for a pleasant comfortable setting.
About Dr. Rees Chapman III, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467567008
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.