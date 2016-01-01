Regenna Babin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Regenna Babin, NP
Overview of Regenna Babin, NP
Regenna Babin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX.
Regenna Babin's Office Locations
- 1 23330 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Regenna Babin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790932150
Regenna Babin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Regenna Babin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Regenna Babin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regenna Babin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regenna Babin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regenna Babin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.