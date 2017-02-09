Reggie Pennypacker, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reggie Pennypacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Reggie Pennypacker, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Reggie Pennypacker, APRN
Reggie Pennypacker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Duncan, OK. They graduated from MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital.
Reggie Pennypacker works at
Reggie Pennypacker's Office Locations
Duncan Family Care1324 N Harville Rd, Duncan, OK 73533 Directions (580) 252-1373
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reggie takes the time to really listen to you, and also asks questions regarding your health concern. He demonstrates that he is "present" and doesn't give you the feeling he needs to be somewhere else. He is prompt with his appointments, but is also good to work in an urgently needed visit. He works with you to find the best solution for your health problem.
About Reggie Pennypacker, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275960304
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Reggie Pennypacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Reggie Pennypacker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reggie Pennypacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Reggie Pennypacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reggie Pennypacker.
