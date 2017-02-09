See All Nurse Practitioners in Duncan, OK
Reggie Pennypacker, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Reggie Pennypacker, APRN

Reggie Pennypacker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Duncan, OK. They graduated from MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital.

Reggie Pennypacker works at Duncan Family Care in Duncan, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Reggie Pennypacker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duncan Family Care
    1324 N Harville Rd, Duncan, OK 73533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 252-1373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duncan Regional Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2017
    Reggie takes the time to really listen to you, and also asks questions regarding your health concern. He demonstrates that he is "present" and doesn't give you the feeling he needs to be somewhere else. He is prompt with his appointments, but is also good to work in an urgently needed visit. He works with you to find the best solution for your health problem.
    Dinah Mayes in Duncan, OK — Feb 09, 2017
    About Reggie Pennypacker, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275960304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

