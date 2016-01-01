See All Dermatologists in Huntersville, NC
Regina Plohal, FNP

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Regina Plohal, FNP is a Dermatologist in Huntersville, NC. 

Regina Plohal works at Novant Health Northlake Dermatology in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Northlake Dermatology
    9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1067
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Regina Plohal, FNP

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1932637634
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

