Regina Plohal, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Regina Plohal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Regina Plohal, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Regina Plohal, FNP is a Dermatologist in Huntersville, NC.
Regina Plohal works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Northlake Dermatology9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1067
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Regina Plohal?
About Regina Plohal, FNP
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1932637634
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Regina Plohal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Regina Plohal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Regina Plohal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Regina Plohal works at
Regina Plohal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Plohal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Plohal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Plohal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.