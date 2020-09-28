See All Counselors in Oklahoma City, OK
Regina Copeland, LPC

Counseling
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Regina Copeland, LPC is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Regina Copeland works at Regina D. Copeland, LPC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regina D. Copeland, LPC
    6003 N Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 822-8136
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 28, 2020
    Regina is a fantastic listener and question asker. She had no judgment, let me be myself but also challenged me when necessary. She helped me work through some tough periods of my life and I am a better person for working with her.
    Colin — Sep 28, 2020
    Photo: Regina Copeland, LPC
    About Regina Copeland, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699962704
