Regina Copeland, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Regina Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Regina Copeland, LPC
Overview
Regina Copeland, LPC is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Regina Copeland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regina D. Copeland, LPC6003 N Robinson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 822-8136
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Regina Copeland?
Regina is a fantastic listener and question asker. She had no judgment, let me be myself but also challenged me when necessary. She helped me work through some tough periods of my life and I am a better person for working with her.
About Regina Copeland, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699962704
Frequently Asked Questions
Regina Copeland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Regina Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Regina Copeland works at
15 patients have reviewed Regina Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Copeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.