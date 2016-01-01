See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP

Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. 

Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh works at Heart of Florida Health Center Inc in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart of Florida Health Center Inc
    6041 SW 54th St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-6599
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh?

    Photo: Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh to family and friends

    Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP.

    About Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730481953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh works at Heart of Florida Health Center Inc in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh’s profile.

    Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.