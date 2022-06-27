See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Regina Germonprez, APRN

Internal Medicine
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Regina Germonprez, APRN

Regina Germonprez, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. 

Regina Germonprez works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Regina Germonprez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Pine Island Rd
    1682 Ne Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5161

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 27, 2022
Just a very good visit
— Jun 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Regina Germonprez, APRN
About Regina Germonprez, APRN

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1396706842
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Regina Germonprez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Regina Germonprez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Regina Germonprez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Regina Germonprez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Regina Germonprez works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Regina Germonprez’s profile.

39 patients have reviewed Regina Germonprez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Germonprez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Germonprez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Germonprez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

