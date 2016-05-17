Regina Ha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Regina Ha, PA-C
Overview
Regina Ha, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fullerton, CA.
Regina Ha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Regina Ha?
Regina is one of the most compassionate, patient, and well focused health professionals (including doctors, nurses and PA's) that I have had the pleasure of being treated by in the emergency room. Although Regina is young, she is certainly mature beyond her years and honestly should become a doctor and also should work very closely with children. Even though she's not officially a doctor yet, in my perception she is a doctor. She is indeed a blessing to whomever is under her care.
About Regina Ha, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730598400
Frequently Asked Questions
Regina Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Regina Ha works at
Regina Ha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Ha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.