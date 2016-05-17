See All Physicians Assistants in Fullerton, CA
Regina Ha, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Regina Ha, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Regina Ha, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fullerton, CA. 

Regina Ha works at Saint Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence St. Jude Medical Center
    101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 871-3280

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Regina Ha?

May 17, 2016
Regina is one of the most compassionate, patient, and well focused health professionals (including doctors, nurses and PA's) that I have had the pleasure of being treated by in the emergency room. Although Regina is young, she is certainly mature beyond her years and honestly should become a doctor and also should work very closely with children. Even though she's not officially a doctor yet, in my perception she is a doctor. She is indeed a blessing to whomever is under her care.
Foreveratpeace in Fullerton, CA — May 17, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Regina Ha, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Regina Ha, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Regina Ha to family and friends

Regina Ha's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Regina Ha

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Regina Ha, PA-C.

About Regina Ha, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730598400
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Regina Ha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Regina Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Regina Ha works at Saint Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Regina Ha’s profile.

Regina Ha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Ha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Regina Ha, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.