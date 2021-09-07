Regina Nolting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Regina Nolting, ARNP
Regina Nolting, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Baptist Primary Care10898 Baymeadows Rd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 519-5338
Regina is honestly one of the best providers I have ever been to. She listens well, is smart, and has an amazing assistant (Kelly). I really enjoy coming in to her, and she is very inclusive in regards to her medical knowledge. Some providers give weird looks or essentially refuse to provide you comprehensive medical care when you ask about issues specific to LGBT patients, but she never does. In fact, she genuinely takes the time to be knowledgeable about issues specific to every type of patient population. I am grateful that a provider like her practices in Jacksonville.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215062187
25 patients have reviewed Regina Nolting. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Nolting.
