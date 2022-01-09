See All Nurse Practitioners in Easton, PA
Regina Radogna, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Regina Radogna, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Easton, PA. 

Regina Radogna works at REDI - CARE MEDICAL CENTER in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Lukes Family Practice
    2461 NAZARETH RD, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 258-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    12 N 7th St, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 250-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Back Disorders
Common Cold
Anemia
Back Disorders
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Injuries Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Regina Radogna, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083122386
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Walden University-Graduate School.
Frequently Asked Questions

Regina Radogna, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Regina Radogna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Regina Radogna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Regina Radogna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Regina Radogna works at REDI - CARE MEDICAL CENTER in Easton, PA. View the full address on Regina Radogna’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Regina Radogna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Radogna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Radogna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Radogna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

