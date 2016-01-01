Regina Ruffin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Regina Ruffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Regina Ruffin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Regina Ruffin, NP
Regina Ruffin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago Heights, IL.
Regina Ruffin works at
Regina Ruffin's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing1401 Western Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Directions (708) 734-5736
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Regina Ruffin?
About Regina Ruffin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164084133
Frequently Asked Questions
Regina Ruffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Regina Ruffin works at
Regina Ruffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Ruffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Ruffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Ruffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.