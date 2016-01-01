See All Nurse Practitioners in Anaheim, CA
Reginald Casilang, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Reginald Casilang, NP

Reginald Casilang, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anaheim, CA. 

Reginald Casilang works at Progeny Psychiatric Clinic in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Reginald Casilang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Progeny Psychiatric Clinic -Anaheim Hills
    5475 E La Palma Ave Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 485-0354
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Psychological Associates
    10722 Arrow Rte Ste 314, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 484-8888

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Reginald Casilang, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780784488
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Reginald Casilang, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reginald Casilang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Reginald Casilang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Reginald Casilang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Reginald Casilang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Reginald Casilang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reginald Casilang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reginald Casilang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

