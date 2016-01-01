See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP

Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Reginald Cipriano Reyrao works at Las Vegas Ophthalmology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Reginald Cipriano Reyrao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Ophthalmology
    2980 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 362-3937
  2. 2
    4475 S Eastern Ave Ste 1100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-2020
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861726556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Cardinal Santos Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reginald Cipriano Reyrao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Reginald Cipriano Reyrao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Reginald Cipriano Reyrao works at Las Vegas Ophthalmology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Reginald Cipriano Reyrao’s profile.

    Reginald Cipriano Reyrao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Reginald Cipriano Reyrao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reginald Cipriano Reyrao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

