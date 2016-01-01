Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reginald Cipriano Reyrao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP
Offers telehealth
Reginald Cipriano Reyrao, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Las Vegas Ophthalmology2980 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 362-3937
- 2 4475 S Eastern Ave Ste 1100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 724-2020
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 31 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1861726556
- Cardinal Santos Hosp
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Reginald Cipriano Reyrao works at
Reginald Cipriano Reyrao speaks Tagalog.
