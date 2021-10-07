Reginald Perard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Reginald Perard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL.
Amicus Medical Centers of Boca9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 126, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 369-7137
Reginald was patient and knowledgeable. He has great bed-side manner.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447655766
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reginald Perard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reginald Perard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.