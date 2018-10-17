Dr. Brooks accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renana Brooks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renana Brooks, PHD is a Psychologist in Washington, DC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1701 K St NW Ste 207, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 783-0775
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks cares deeply about her patients. She is invested in each person's outcomes and truly wants to help. She is particularly effective in helping with the grieving process and offers wonderful insight.
About Dr. Renana Brooks, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659474179
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
