Dr. Ackermann accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Renata Ackermann, PHD
Overview
Dr. Renata Ackermann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Locations
Westside Health Center426 SW Harvey Milk St Fl 5, Portland, OR 97204 Directions (503) 988-3700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
My experience of life was a horrifying nightmare with no way out. (Complex Trauma) Dr. Ackermann facilitated & nurtured the safe space necessary for me to see my way out of that experiential place. She has been my lifeline, when I had no other. I am now working through problems and seeing some real results and exciting progress. Dr Ackermann's wisdom, experience & insight helped me to find my own power towards a full experience of life & a more positive infulence on others. I thank you.
About Dr. Renata Ackermann, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053453050
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackermann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackermann.
