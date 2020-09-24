See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Renate Meier, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Renate Meier, MSN

Renate Meier, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Renate Meier works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Renate Meier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Renate Meier, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366845000
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renate Meier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Renate Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renate Meier works at Vanderbilt Medical Group in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Renate Meier’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Renate Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renate Meier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renate Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renate Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

