Renate Meier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Renate Meier, MSN
Overview of Renate Meier, MSN
Renate Meier, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Renate Meier works at
Renate Meier's Office Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Renate Meier?
I originally scheduled to see Dr. Roach and was asked to switch last minute. I am not disappointed at all. I was shocked to see the negative reviews - Meier was nothing but knowledgeable and friendly. PCOS isn't something curable but can be mitigated with lifestyle changes, and I did not feel blamed or judged. I was given multiple options and a variety of avenues towards what I want to achieve. I was appreciative of both her humor and forthright candor. Maybe she wasn't what the others were looking for, but I am glad to have her as my provider. For the record - I am not trying to get pregnant nor already have kids, but I hope that other's expectations don't discolor your own.
About Renate Meier, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366845000
Frequently Asked Questions
Renate Meier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renate Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Renate Meier works at
5 patients have reviewed Renate Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renate Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renate Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renate Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.