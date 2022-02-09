See All Nurse Practitioners in Doylestown, PA
Rene Curry, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rene Curry, CRNP

Rene Curry, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Doylestown, PA. 

Rene Curry works at Coverdales Hermann Ltd in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rene Curry's Office Locations

    Coverdales-Hermann Ltd.
    301 S Main St Ste 2N, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Would recommend Rene. Very knowledgeable, thorough and very easy to communicate with about your health. The nurses and front desk ladies are very friendly, scheduling is easy and reliable with a very comfortable environment overall.
    PK — Feb 09, 2022
    About Rene Curry, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841598240
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rene Curry, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rene Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rene Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rene Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rene Curry works at Coverdales Hermann Ltd in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Rene Curry’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Rene Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rene Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rene Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rene Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

