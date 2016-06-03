See All Physicians Assistants in Tyler, TX
Rene McCarty, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Rene McCarty, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rene McCarty, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX. 

Rene McCarty works at LIFETIME HEALTH CENTER in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifetime Health Center
    1420 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 534-0773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Cholesterol Management
Family Planning Services
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Cholesterol Management
Family Planning Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Successful Aging Program Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rene McCarty?

    Jun 03, 2016
    She is knowledgable, professional, friendly, thorough and clear in her communication, timely, clean office, responds quickly to phone calls and rx refills, I have never had to wait when I show up for an appt. and she makes me feel like I am the only thing she is focussed on when I see her!
    marcia in Tyler, TX — Jun 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rene McCarty, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Rene McCarty, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rene McCarty to family and friends

    Rene McCarty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rene McCarty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rene McCarty, PA.

    About Rene McCarty, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194722231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rene McCarty, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rene McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rene McCarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rene McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rene McCarty works at LIFETIME HEALTH CENTER in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Rene McCarty’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Rene McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rene McCarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rene McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rene McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rene McCarty, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.