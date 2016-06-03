Rene McCarty, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rene McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rene McCarty, PA
Rene McCarty, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX.
Rene McCarty works at
-
1
Lifetime Health Center1420 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 534-0773
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is knowledgable, professional, friendly, thorough and clear in her communication, timely, clean office, responds quickly to phone calls and rx refills, I have never had to wait when I show up for an appt. and she makes me feel like I am the only thing she is focussed on when I see her!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1194722231
Rene McCarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rene McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rene McCarty works at
Rene McCarty speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Rene McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rene McCarty.
