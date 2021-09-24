Dr. Silleroy accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rene Silleroy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rene Silleroy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Silleroy works at
Locations
David N Ewing MD PC2741 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 255-5522
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr. Rene" has been a total and complete lifesaver for our family. She has helped us tremendously with our son's ADHD and associated behavioral issues. I highly recommend going to her if you are open to following her advice and guidance. She has a straight forward and no-nonsense approach, which is probably what has led to some of the negative reviews. She is not for everyone, but we were desperate for practical and helpful advice. We listened and she has delivered. Our son is now thriving and looks forward to his check-ins with her.
About Dr. Rene Silleroy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104896943
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silleroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Silleroy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silleroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silleroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silleroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.