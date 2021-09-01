Dr. Renee Applebaum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Applebaum, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Renee Applebaum, PHD
Dr. Renee Applebaum, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bingham Farms, MI.
Dr. Applebaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Applebaum's Office Locations
-
1
Renee Applebaum Ph.d. PC30150 Telegraph Rd Ste 255, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 203-9107
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Applebaum?
While I waited a long time to see Dr. Applebaum once I met her and her staff I understand why so many people are willing to wait. She was compassionate and very intelligent. Her staff was courteous as well. I would recommend anyone who has had a brain injury to see Dr. Applebaum
About Dr. Renee Applebaum, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1083789838
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applebaum accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applebaum works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.