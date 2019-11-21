Dr. Renee Cantwell, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Cantwell, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Cantwell, ED.D is a Psychologist in Nazareth, PA.
Dr. Cantwell works at
Locations
Easton Neuropsychology and Behavioral Services299 Industrial Park Rd Ste 2, Nazareth, PA 18064 Directions (610) 504-6122
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cantwell is the epitome of inspirational. She has become my personal inspiration, mentor, and friend. Her passion, kindness, care, intelligence and humor radiates on the daily. She’s done so much, worked and continues to work so hard to be where she’s at today. The dedication she has to her craft and clients is admirable. Her presence is so warm, and I find myself instantly at ease and 100% myself when I’m around her. She’s 5 stars and I highly recommend going to Dr. Cantwell. I’m so, so glad to know her!
About Dr. Renee Cantwell, ED.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1366594343
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantwell works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.