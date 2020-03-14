See All Physicians Assistants in Katy, TX
Renee Dodd, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Renee Dodd, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Katy, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UTMB-Galvstn.

Renee Dodd works at Primecare Medical Group in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PrimeCare Medical Group
    23960 Katy Fwy Ste 140, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 464-9939
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Renee Dodd, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134278609
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UTMB-Galvstn
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Renee Dodd, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Dodd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Renee Dodd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Renee Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Renee Dodd works at Primecare Medical Group in Katy, TX. View the full address on Renee Dodd’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Renee Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Dodd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

