Renee Dodd, PA-C
Overview
Renee Dodd, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Katy, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UTMB-Galvstn.
Renee Dodd works at
Locations
PrimeCare Medical Group23960 Katy Fwy Ste 140, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 464-9939Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Visit for general physical well-woman. Renee is Compassionate and efficient. Very good bedside manner. Punctual. Flexible with options and treatments. Listens to patient input. Great PA!
About Renee Dodd, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134278609
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Renee Dodd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Renee Dodd works at
4 patients have reviewed Renee Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Dodd.
