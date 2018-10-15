See All Counselors in Jacksonville, FL
Renee Fox, LMHC

Counseling
Overview

Renee Fox, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    3 Shircliff Way Ste 601, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 413-0336
    Roger Main Building
    4203 Belfort Rd Ste 155, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 874-4907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    She is extraordinary in her compassion, desire to understand what you are saying, advice for dealing with your issues and her ability to listen deeply.
    Francesca in JACKSONVILLE, FL — Oct 15, 2018
    About Renee Fox, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1033448659
